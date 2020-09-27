 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th for Phil, Freda Moss

60th for Phil, Freda Moss

{{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Phil and Freda Moss of LeRoy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Moss and Freda Judge were married Oct. 2, 1960, at First United Methodist Church, LeRoy. Their attendants were Eleanor Walden and Jack Moss.

They are the parents of Kelly Friedlein, LeRoy; Karen (Steve) Freed, Highland, Michigan; and Kristi Moss, Champaign. They have six grandchildren.

He was an insurance agent for Prudential, retiring in 1996. She was office manager for Dr. Dennis Fox, retiring in 2001.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Engelbrecht-Bauman
Milestones

Engelbrecht-Bauman

NORMAL — Melody Engelbrecht and Eric Bauman, both of Normal, were married at 4 p.m. July 11, 2020, at Destihl Brewery, Normal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News