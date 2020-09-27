60th for Phil, Freda Moss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Phil and Freda Moss of LeRoy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Moss and Freda Judge were married Oct. 2, 1960, at First United Methodist Church, LeRoy. Their attendants were Eleanor Walden and Jack Moss.

They are the parents of Kelly Friedlein, LeRoy; Karen (Steve) Freed, Highland, Michigan; and Kristi Moss, Champaign. They have six grandchildren.

He was an insurance agent for Prudential, retiring in 1996. She was office manager for Dr. Dennis Fox, retiring in 2001.