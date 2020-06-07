60th for Ray, Doris Reeves

EL PASO — Dr. Ray and Doris Reeves of El Paso, formerly of Lansing, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date with a dinner hosted by their children.

Reeves and Doris Patton were married June 11, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Ken Bennett and Angela Reeves.

They are the parents of Carol (Jack) Lydon, Chicago; Mary (George) Daumen, Palatine; Linda (Mike) Souhrada, El Paso; John (Mari Kay) Reeves, Orland Park; Jim (Maureen) Reeves, St. Charles; and David (Amy) Reeves, Wheaton. They have 11 grandchildren.

He practiced veterinary medicine for 50 years, retiring Sept. 14, 2016. She is a homemaker.

