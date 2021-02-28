 Skip to main content
60th for Ray, Pat Reeser

CARLOCK — Ray and Pat Reeser of Carlock will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Reeser and Pat Zehr were married March 4, 1961, at Roanoke Mennonite Church. Their attendants were Sandra Zehr and Sam Reeser.

They are the parents of John Reeser (Sharon Reeser), Conestoga, Pennsylvania; Ron Reeser (Vince Oliva), Houston, Texas; and Kenda Horst (Charity Horst), San Francisco, California. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was a millwright at Caterpillar, retiring in 1997, and is a farmer. She was a bookkeeper at Goodfield State Bank, retiring in 2001.

