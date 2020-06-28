60th for Richard, Marilyn Kuster

60th for Richard, Marilyn Kuster

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Richard and Marilyn Kuster of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration next summer with family and friends.

Kuster and Marilyn Baker were married June 26, 1960, at First Christian Church, Beatrice, Neb. Their attendants were Ronald Pape and Linda Tannahill.

They are the parents of Leslie (Michael) Amiot, Elmhurst; Lynne (Raul) Canales, Centennial, Colo.; and Thomas Kuster, deceased. They have four grandchildren, Connor and Courtney Amiot, Zachary and Braden Canales.

He retired from State Farm Insurance, in 1998. She retired from Bloomington Eye Institute, in 2005.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names

Kinslee Dawn Rowett — 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter of Eric J. Rowett and Faith H. Brovont of Bloomington, born June 4, 2020. Siblings: Sydney Br…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News