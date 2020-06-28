60th for Richard, Marilyn Kuster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Richard and Marilyn Kuster of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration next summer with family and friends.

Kuster and Marilyn Baker were married June 26, 1960, at First Christian Church, Beatrice, Neb. Their attendants were Ronald Pape and Linda Tannahill.

They are the parents of Leslie (Michael) Amiot, Elmhurst; Lynne (Raul) Canales, Centennial, Colo.; and Thomas Kuster, deceased. They have four grandchildren, Connor and Courtney Amiot, Zachary and Braden Canales.

He retired from State Farm Insurance, in 1998. She retired from Bloomington Eye Institute, in 2005.