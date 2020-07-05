60th for Robert, Judith Pippin

60th for Robert, Judith Pippin

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert, Judith Pippin

BLOOMINGTON — Robert and Judith Pippin of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a cruise in the fall.

Pippin and Judith Holman were married July 10, 1960, at the bride’s parents’ home in Bloomington. Their attendants were Ewing Brown and Sally Cushman.

He worked in the automobile business 43 years and retired from Bill Bentley Enterprises in 2020. She was a secretary in the corporate law department at State Farm for 43 years, retiring in 2001.

Cards may be sent to 824 McGregor, No. 14, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

65th for Dean, Bev Shull
Milestones

65th for Dean, Bev Shull

MORTON — Dean and Bev Shull of 1709 N. Main, Apt. 31, Morton, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary by spending it with family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News