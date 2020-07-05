60th for Robert, Judith Pippin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Robert and Judith Pippin of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a cruise in the fall.

Pippin and Judith Holman were married July 10, 1960, at the bride’s parents’ home in Bloomington. Their attendants were Ewing Brown and Sally Cushman.

He worked in the automobile business 43 years and retired from Bill Bentley Enterprises in 2020. She was a secretary in the corporate law department at State Farm for 43 years, retiring in 2001.

Cards may be sent to 824 McGregor, No. 14, Bloomington, IL 61701.