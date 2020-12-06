 Skip to main content
60th for Robert, Lois Whitwood

Robert, Lois Whitwood

HUDSON — Robert and Lois Whitwood of Hudson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner they will host.

Whitwood and Lois Kewley were married Dec. 10, 1960, at University Christian Church, Normal. Their attendants were Jean Ann Kewley Keen and Bill Koons.

They are the parents of Dale (Jane) Whitwood, Hudson, and Debra (Rick) Freed, Lincoln. They have five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sam (Alyssa) and Hank Freed, and Hunter and Kendahl Whitwood, and one great-grandchild, Raelyn Beth Freed.

He worked at Whitwood Farm Service and Whitwood Construction. She was a bookkeeper for Whitwood Farm Service, Whitwood Construction and Solid Gold Jewelers. They are retired.

