 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th for Roger, Marge Frey

60th for Roger, Marge Frey

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Roger and Marge Frey of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Normal, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration this fall in Arizona.

Frey and Marge Roth were married Aug. 28, 1960, at Salem Mennonite Church, rural Gridley. Their attendants were Marilyn Oyer and Donald Roth.

They are the parents of Cary (Kim) Frey, Normal; Kyle Frey, deceased 1995; and Craig (Kendra) Frey, Gilbert, Arizona. They have four grandchildren, Tanner, Olivia, Ben and Brock.

He retired from State Farm Insurance in 1996. She is a homemaker.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News