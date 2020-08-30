60th for Roger, Marge Frey

NORMAL — Roger and Marge Frey of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Normal, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration this fall in Arizona.
Frey and Marge Roth were married Aug. 28, 1960, at Salem Mennonite Church, rural Gridley. Their attendants were Marilyn Oyer and Donald Roth.
They are the parents of Cary (Kim) Frey, Normal; Kyle Frey, deceased 1995; and Craig (Kendra) Frey, Gilbert, Arizona. They have four grandchildren, Tanner, Olivia, Ben and Brock.
He retired from State Farm Insurance in 1996. She is a homemaker.
