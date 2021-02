ATLANTA — Ronald and Marjorie Yeast of Atlanta celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Yeast and Marjorie Utterback were married Feb. 12, 1961, at Shiloh Chapel in Weldon.

They are the parents of Christina Nation, Sonia Moberly (Mark), Cynthia Yeast and Amanda Gilroy (John). They have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2019. She was a beautician, retiring in 1997.