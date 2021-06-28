 Skip to main content
60th for Vernon, Laura Veal

Vernon, Laura Veal
BLOOMINGTON — Vernon and Laura Veal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Vernon Veal and Laura Lorentzen were married on June 25, 1961 in Axtell, Nebraska, and will take a trip back to Nebraska to celebrate with family at a later date. They have one child, Eric, and one grandchild, Brady. Vernon is retired from State Farm and Laura is a retired teacher.

