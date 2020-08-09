60th for W.H., Mary Weber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — W. H. and Mary C. Weber of LeRoy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Weber and Mary Stewart were married Aug. 14, 1960, at the Church of the Brethren, Girard, on the bride's birthday. Their attendants were Bonnie Stewart Waters and Lyle Poppe.

They are the parents of Kim (Michael) Schlosser, Rantoul; Kent (Kay) Weber Champaign; and Kelly Weber, deceased. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He worked for Country Companies, retiring in 1998. She was teacher at LeRoy Elementary School, retiring in 2009.