60th for Wallace, Betty Ann Yoder

Wallace, Betty Ann Yoder

BLOOMINGTON — Wallace L. and Betty Ann Yoder of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Yoder and Betty Ann Golden were married July 3, 1960, at Arrowsmith Christian Church. Their attendants were Fay Ann Guinnee and Ronald Zook.

They are the parents of Lori Yoder, Chicago; Lisa (Joe) Graf, Bloomington; Alan (Tiffany) Yoder, Colorado; and Eric (Tara) Yoder, Gilson. They have five grandchildren, Jared Graf, Luke Graf, Abigail Yoder, Kaitlyn Yoder and Blake Yoder.

He worked in agricultural services, retiring in 2012. She was a homemaker.

