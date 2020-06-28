60th for Wallace, Betty Ann Yoder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Wallace L. and Betty Ann Yoder of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Yoder and Betty Ann Golden were married July 3, 1960, at Arrowsmith Christian Church. Their attendants were Fay Ann Guinnee and Ronald Zook.

They are the parents of Lori Yoder, Chicago; Lisa (Joe) Graf, Bloomington; Alan (Tiffany) Yoder, Colorado; and Eric (Tara) Yoder, Gilson. They have five grandchildren, Jared Graf, Luke Graf, Abigail Yoder, Kaitlyn Yoder and Blake Yoder.

He worked in agricultural services, retiring in 2012. She was a homemaker.