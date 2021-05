CHENOA — Wesley and June Stalter of Chenoa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at their granddaughter's wedding June 4 in Sanibel, Florida.

Stalter and June Augspurger were married June 4, 1961 in Chenoa. Their attendants were Donna Saffer and Leland Stalter.

They are the parents of Douglas (Karen) Stalter, Simi Valley, California, and Cara (Mark) Weber, Bloomington. They have six grandchildren.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2017. She was a teacher, retiring in 1999.