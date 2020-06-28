65th for Dean, Bev Shull

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MORTON — Dean and Bev Shull of 1709 N. Main, Apt. 31, Morton, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary by spending it with family.

Shull and Bev Reinhart were married July 3, 1955, at the Methodist Church, Waynesville.

They are the parents of Doug (Angie) Shull, Jill (Brad) Williamson and Tammy (Darren) Martin, and they raised a niece, Linn Zander, and a nephew, Stuart (Kim) Finley, after the death of their parents. They have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He worked for Caterpillar and built rental houses, retiring in 1990. She started the first kindergarten class at Jefferson School, Morton, in 1955, then transferred to Lincoln School, Morton, in 1966, to teach first grade. She retired from teaching after 37 years in 1993.