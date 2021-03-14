 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
65th for Donald, Angela Sennott

65th for Donald, Angela Sennott

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald, Angela Sennott

EL PASO — Donald and Angela Sennott of El Paso will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Sennott and Angela Dwyer were married March 17, 1956, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ottawa. Their attendants were Joan Kunkel and Robert Sennott.

They are the parents of Lori Huber, Sherman; Kelly Sims, Bloomington; Scott Sennott, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Mark Sennott, Deerfield. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He retired from Nicor (formerly known as Northern Illinois Gas Co.). She retired from Woodford County Bank, El Paso.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names

Arabella Kaynell Schweigert — 8-pound, 11-ounce daughter of Steve and Melissa Schweigert of LeRoy, born Feb. 1, 2021. Siblings: Benjamin, 14; …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News