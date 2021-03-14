65th for Donald, Angela Sennott

EL PASO — Donald and Angela Sennott of El Paso will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Sennott and Angela Dwyer were married March 17, 1956, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ottawa. Their attendants were Joan Kunkel and Robert Sennott.

They are the parents of Lori Huber, Sherman; Kelly Sims, Bloomington; Scott Sennott, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Mark Sennott, Deerfield. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He retired from Nicor (formerly known as Northern Illinois Gas Co.). She retired from Woodford County Bank, El Paso.