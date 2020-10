BLOOMINGTON — Ed and Nancy Proctor of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 5 at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

Proctor and Nancy Mohney were married Oct. 5, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Haviland, Kansas.

Their son, Aaron Proctor, is deceased.

He is retired from State Farm, and she is retired from State Farm and The Farnsworth Group. They retired in 1994.