WAPELLA — Frank and Beverly Walters of Wapella will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Walters and Beverly Mathews were married Oct. 21, 1955, at Clinton Christian Church.

They are the parents of Mike (Susan) Walters, Heyworth, and Lori (Rick) Orthen, Stuart, Florida. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was a registered professional land surveyor and is retired. She is a homemaker.