65th for J. Joseph, Mauna Raycraft

NORMAL — J. Joseph and Mauna Raycraft of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner May 8.

Raycraft and Mauna Snodgrass were married May 5, 1956, at St. Mary’s Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were John P. Raycraft and Kathy Kerber.

They are the parents of Annette (Paul) Heintzman, Springfield; Rita (Mark) Healy, Houston, Texas; Joseph E. (Lori) Raycraft, Normal; Cynthia (Jim) Funcheon, Bloomington; Emily (Anthony) Dever, Indianapolis, Indiana; Robert (Andrea) Raycraft, Bloomington; and Alicia (Thad) Flohr, Bonney Lake, Washington. They have 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He worked in research at Funk Brands Seed Co., retiring in 1987. She was an office secretary, retiring in 2016.