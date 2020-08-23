65th for James, Joan Sloneker

They are the parents of Mark Sloneker, Sausalito, California; Laura (Rudy) Ramirez, Bloomington; Erick (Rhea) Sloneker, Danvers; Stephen, deceased in 2017; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Sloneker, Danvers. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchildren.

He was a chemist at the USDA Lab in Peoria, retiring in 1976 to become a full-time farmer. She taught Latin, French and English at Champaign Junior High School, early in their marriage, and later managed their farm near Danvers. She was a county and Danvers township assessor for many years. They retired in 1990.