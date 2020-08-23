65th for James, Joan Sloneker

BLOOMINGTON — James and Joan Sloneker of Bloomington celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Sloneker and Joan Sears were married Aug. 21, 1955, in Bloomington. Their attendants were Janet Sue Jones and Richard Burg.
They are the parents of Mark Sloneker, Sausalito, California; Laura (Rudy) Ramirez, Bloomington; Erick (Rhea) Sloneker, Danvers; Stephen, deceased in 2017; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Sloneker, Danvers. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchildren.
He was a chemist at the USDA Lab in Peoria, retiring in 1976 to become a full-time farmer. She taught Latin, French and English at Champaign Junior High School, early in their marriage, and later managed their farm near Danvers. She was a county and Danvers township assessor for many years. They retired in 1990.
