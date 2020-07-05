65th for John, Barbara Grootenhuis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — John and Barbara Grootenhuis of Normal observed their 65th wedding anniversary on June 24. There will be a family celebration in July at their cottage in Michigan.

Grootenhuis and Barbara Grasman were married on June 24, 1955, at Coopersville Reformed Church, Coopersville, Mich. Their attendants were Donna Brown and Robert Grootenhuis.

They are the parents of Cathy (Tim) Strader, Hudson, and David (Lori), Dublin, Ohio. They have six grandchildren, Brynn (Derek) Stephens; Caleb (Erin) Strader; Abby (John) Boesenberg; Connor Grootenhuis; Evan Grootenhuis; and Parker Grootenhuis; and six great-grandchildren, Dillon Stephens; Kendall Stephens; Hallie Stephens; Paxton Strader; Knox Strader; and Tommy Boesenberg.

He is retired from General Electric Co. and Crosspoint Human Services, and she is a retired teacher.