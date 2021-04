BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Elaine Thede of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Thede and Elaine Wulf were married April 21, 1956, in Davenport, Iowa.

They are the parents of Bruce (Mary Kay) Thede, Cincinnati, Ohio; Brian (Michelle) Thede, Bloomington; and Brad (Terri) Thede, Normal. They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He retired from Country Companies in 1992.