65th for Richard, Shirley Wey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Richard and Shirley Wey of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Wey and Shirley Arendt were married July 22, 1955, at First Christian Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Carol Stephenson and Don Wey.

They are the parents of Douglas (Cindy), Bloomington, and Anthony (Lora), Longboat Key, Florida. They have four grandchildren.

He was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 197 for 41 years, retiring in 1998.