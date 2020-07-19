65th for Richard, Shirley Wey

65th for Richard, Shirley Wey

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Richard and Shirley Wey of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. 

Wey and Shirley Arendt were married July 22, 1955, at First Christian Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Carol Stephenson and Don Wey.

They are the parents of Douglas (Cindy), Bloomington, and Anthony (Lora), Longboat Key, Florida. They have four grandchildren.

He was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 197 for 41 years, retiring in 1998.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackson-Chapman
Milestones

Jackson-Chapman

BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Louise Jackson of Bloomington and Joseph Corbett Chapman of Champaign were married May 22, 2020, at East White Oak Bible Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News