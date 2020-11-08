65th for Rodger, Patricia Paul

NORMAL — Rodger and Patricia Paul of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Paul and Patricia Rhoda were married Nov. 11, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Chenoa.

They are the parents of David (Leona), Arvada, Colorado; Dennis (Cathleen), Herndon, Virginia; Richard (Teresa), Bloomington; Scott, Tallahassee, Florida; Tom (Michelle), East Wenatchee, Washington; and Tim (Katie), Spring, Texas. They have 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He retired from State Farm Insurance. She retired from Myer’s Inc., Lexington.