 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

65th for Ron, Jo Ropp

Ron, Jo Ropp
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Ron and Jo Ropp of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ron and Jo were married on August 26, 1956 in Bluffton, Ohio. They are the parents of Marty Ropp, Normal; and Jon Ropp of Normal.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Dan, Paula Leifel

50th for Dan, Paula Leifel

BLOOMINGTON — Paula and Dan Leifel of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise on the Snake and Columbia Rivers…

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

BLOOMINGTON — Frank and Barbara Wieting of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. 

New Names

Rosalie Helen Stevens — 8-pound, 1-ounce daughter of Sean Li and Jennifer Helen Stevens of Bloomington, born June 24, 2021. Siblings: Jackson …

60th for Jerry, Patricia Radue

60th for Jerry, Patricia Radue

NORMAL — Jerry and Patricia Radue of Normal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small luncheon with family and friends at Medici.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News