65th for Thomas, Velma Benner

STREATOR — Thomas and Velma Benner of Streator will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a quiet family celebration.
Thomas and Velma Miller were married on August 25, 1956 in Goodland, Indiana. Their attendants were Marie Welch and Leatha Miller. They are the parents of Ron (Mary) Benner, Rapid River, Michigan; Greg Benner, Anaheim, California; Cindy (Bill) Benner, Simpsonville, South Carolina; Mike (Leanne), Streator; and Lori Benner, deceased. They also have 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Thomas was an International Harvestor and Velma worked at St. Mary's Hospital, both retiring in 1996.