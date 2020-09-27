 Skip to main content
65th for William, Frances Cross

EMDEN — William W. and Frances Cross of Emden will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner to be held at a later date.

Cross and Frances Briggs were married Sept. 25, 1955, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Emden. Their attendants were JoAnne Crane Behrends and Jack Detjen.

Their children are Jerry Bill, deceased; Tom (Lori) Cross, Hartsburg; Tim (Donna) Cross, Germantown Hills; and Amy (Jim) Pinkerton, Wapella. They have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2005. She is a homemaker.

