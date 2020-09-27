65th for William, Frances Cross

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EMDEN — William W. and Frances Cross of Emden will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner to be held at a later date.

Cross and Frances Briggs were married Sept. 25, 1955, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Emden. Their attendants were JoAnne Crane Behrends and Jack Detjen.

Their children are Jerry Bill, deceased; Tom (Lori) Cross, Hartsburg; Tim (Donna) Cross, Germantown Hills; and Amy (Jim) Pinkerton, Wapella. They have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2005. She is a homemaker.