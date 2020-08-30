 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
70th birthday for Dee Weakley

70th birthday for Dee Weakley

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWANDA — Dee Weakley of Towanda is celebrating her 70th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Sept. 3, 1950, in Fairbury. She was married to David Weakley who is deceased. Her sister is Jane (Greg) Randall of Carlock.

Her children are Jennifer (Schuyler) Bailey, Danville, and Chris Weakley, Normal. She has one grandchild.

She works at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Normal. She is a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and singer Josh Groban.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 134, Towanda, IL 61776.

Dee Weakley

Weakley

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News