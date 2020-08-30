70th birthday for Dee Weakley

TOWANDA — Dee Weakley of Towanda is celebrating her 70th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Sept. 3, 1950, in Fairbury. She was married to David Weakley who is deceased. Her sister is Jane (Greg) Randall of Carlock.
Her children are Jennifer (Schuyler) Bailey, Danville, and Chris Weakley, Normal. She has one grandchild.
She works at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Normal. She is a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and singer Josh Groban.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 134, Towanda, IL 61776.
