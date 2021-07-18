70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

CLINTON — Bob and Joan Sessions will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 702 S. Mulberry St. Clinton, IL 61727.

Bob and Joan Hoge were married on July 24, 1951 in Birkbeck. They are the parents of Dwayne (Mindy) Sessions; Clinton; Kurt (Renee) Sessions; Drums, Pennsylvania; and Martina (Tim) McShane; Bloomington. They also have seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Bob is the owner of Sessions Electric in Clinton, retiring in 2014. Joan is a homemaker and co-owner of Sessions Electric, retiring in 2014.

Bob will also be celebrating his 90th birthday on July 24. He and Joan were married on his 20th birthday.