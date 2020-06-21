70th for Charles, Teresa Stark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — Charles E. and Teresa M. Stark of Pontiac hope to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their family in the near future. Family and friends are invited to honor the couple with a card or note.

Stark and Teresa Haberkorn were married July 1, 1950, at St. John's Catholic Church, Cullom. Their attendants were Robert Gray and Margaret Haberkorn Ruebling.

They are the parents of Gregory (Terri) Stark, Ashkum; Nancy (Michael) Somers, Naperville; Lori (David) Harroun, Bloomington; Patricia (Mark) McDermott, Kempton; Sally (James) Moritz, Piper City; and Jeffrey (Christine) Stark, Pontiac. They have 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

The couple farmed with their family in the Ashkum and Cullom communities, and she was a housewife. They are retired.

Cards may be sent to 215 E. Washington, Apt. 610, Pontiac, IL 61764.