× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY — Don and Martha Smith of Fairbury will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Smith and Martha Schrock were married Sept. 3, 1950, at Meadows Mennonite Church.

They are the parents of Marcia (Jay) Walter, Fairbury; Jayne (Don) Trowitch, Fairbury; Kim Traub, Charleston; and Janet (Greg) Leake, Lexington.

He was a farmer, and she was a homemaker. They are retired.