70th for Dwain, Kathryn Mosier

FLANAGAN — Dwain and Kathryn Mosier of Peoria, formerly of Flanagan, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a large family gathering in July.

Mosier and Kathryn Ackerman were married Sept. 3, 1950, at Salem Church, Gridley. Their attendants were Pauline "Jo" Ackerman Miller and Marlen Mosier.

They are the parents of Brad (Chris) Mosier, Wauseon, Ohio; Sonja (Steve) Vanne, Germantown Hills; Brent (Janet) Mosier, Edwards; Bryan (Melanie) Mosier, Ellinwood, Kansas; and Joanna (Randy, deceased) Kunckel, Toledo, Ohio. They have nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He retired as Graymont Co-op Feed Mill manager in 1992. She retired from Flanagan State Bank in 1997.