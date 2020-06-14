70th for Leonard, Charlene Maupin

BLOOMINGTON — Leonard and Charlene Maupin of Bloomington celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in their new home at Westminster Village.

Maupin and Charlene Builta were married June 11, 1950, at Arrowsmith Christian Church. Their attendants were Doris Thompson and Wilbur West.

They are the parents of Rodney Maupin, Bend, Ore.; Darrell Maupin, New York, N.Y.; Larry Maupin, Bloomington; David Maupin, deceased; Michael Maupin, Normal; Jimmy Maupin, Morton; Marla Cleveland, Bloomington; and Laura Sammer, LeRoy. They have 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. 

He was a farmer, and she was an elementary teacher. They are retired.

