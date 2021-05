EL PASO — Rex and Frances Pinkham of El Paso will celebrate their 70th anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Pinkham and Frances Kingdon were married May 6, 1951, at the El Paso Methodist Church. Their attendants were LaVera Terven and Lyle Gene Pinkham.

They are the parents of Jon (Mary) Pinkham, Amy Clark and Dan (Sheila) Pinkham. They have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They owned and operated a home building and remodeling business for 40 years before retirement.