70th for Robert, Shirley Rice

LeROY — Robert and Shirley Rice of LeRoy will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Rice and Shirley Rafferty were married Sept. 17, 1950, at LeRoy Christian Church, LeRoy. Their attendants were Bus Prater and Eleanor Gabehart.

They are the parents of Jeanne (Jim) Meaker, Phoenix, Arizona; Debbie (Sam) Wilson, LeRoy; Pattie (Kenny) Albert, LeRoy; and Dixie (Greg) Wardrip, LeRoy. They have nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer for 44 years; policeman for LeRoy for 26 years; LeRoy mayor for eight years; and with the fire department 10 years. She was a clerk at Harbison Pharmacy for 13 years and secretary at the Christian Church for 25 years. They retired in 1993.