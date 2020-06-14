70th for Walter, Lorene Good

EUREKA — Walter and Lorene Good of Eureka are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with drive-by greetings. Friends and family are invited to help them celebrate during this pandemic time by participating in a drive-by greeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 20 in front of their home in Eureka. They'd appreciate a card (no gifts please) and maybe a short note of appreciation of your friendship. Please wear a mask when talking to them from your car. There will be a basket near the street for cards.
Good and Lorene Nafziger were married June 17, 1950, in Hopedale.
They are the parents of Elaine (Dale Bachman), Wendell (Sharon Arends), Darrell (Marti Bradbury), Joanne (John Yoder) and Jeannette Bajner (Brian Zeigler). They have 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
They are retired. He was a farmer. She was an elementary teacher in Minier and taught English as a new language for adults in Bloomington-Normal.
