70th for Walter, Lorene Good

EUREKA — Walter and Lorene Good of Eureka are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with drive-by greetings. Friends and family are invited to help them celebrate during this pandemic time by participating in a drive-by greeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 20 in front of their home in Eureka. They'd appreciate a card (no gifts please) and maybe a short note of appreciation of your friendship. Please wear a mask when talking to them from your car. There will be a basket near the street for cards.