75th birthday for Sharon Underwood

CLINTON — Sharon Underwood of Clinton will celebrate her 75th birthday. A birthday celebration scheduled for April 25 has been postponed for now.

She was born April 21, 1945, in Normal. She married James Underwood on June 19, 1965. Her brother is Gerald Shumaker, Bloomington.

Her children are Denise Ingels, Heyworth; Jody Underwood, Heyworth; Marsha Underwood, Aurora; and Becky Wilkerson, Bloomington. She has five grandchildren, Kaitlin Wilkerson, Austin Ingels, Kyle Wilkerson, Sara Ingels and Peyton Underwood.

She is retired from the State Bank of Lincoln, Clinton. She enjoys knitting and baking. She is a member of First Christian Church, Clinton.