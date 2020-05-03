80th birthday for Bryan Freeman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Bryan Freeman of Normal will celebrate his 80th birthday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family dinner will be planned at a later date. Since they are unable to celebrate in person, the family requests family and friends make him feel special by showering him with 80 cards for his 80th birthday.

He was born May 8, 1940, in Pekin. He married Jo Ann Freeman on Sept. 5, 1965. His sister is Marthajane Hillman, Tremont.

His children are Debbie (Mike) Pauken, Normal, and Lisa (Robert) Brown, Chadds Ford, Pa. He has four grandchildren Taylor Pauken, Virginia Beach, Va.; Bryan Pauken, New Orleans, La.; AND Alexia Brown and Kya Brown, both of Chadds Ford, Pa.

He retired from State Farm Insurance in 1998.

He enjoys fishing, tinkering, spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends, traveling with his wife, being "Mr Fix-it," working in the yard, reading, playing solitaire and other games on the computer.

He is a member of First Presbyterian Church where he is an usher and small group leader, member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club where he is membership committee co-chair and Interclub committee chair, and lifetime vice president of CCF.