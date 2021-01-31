 Skip to main content
90th birthday for Alice Brooks

NORMAL — Alice Brooks of Normal will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. 

She was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Bloomington. She married Weldon "Pete" Brooks on April 21, 1962. He passed away Oct. 2, 1978. Her siblings are Carl (Linda) Weihmeir, Minier, and Joan Guilfoile, North Lake Wales, Florida.

Her children are Greg Anderson, North Dinwiddie, Virginia; Weldon Brooks, South Elgin; and Carrie Brooks, Daytona Beach, Florida. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was a cook at BroMenn Hospital for 27 years.

She loves gardening, bird watching and catching an episode of "Golden Girls" or a Hallmark movie. She also loves to go out to eat with friends. She attended Eastview Christian Church.

