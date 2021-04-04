 Skip to main content
90th birthday for Boontuang Sompong

BLOOMINGTON — Boontuang Sompong of Bloomington is celebrating his 90th birthday with a car parade and card shower. For the car parade meet at 2:30 p.m. April 4 at Northpoint Elementary, Bloomington.

He was born April 4, 1931, in Banmi, Thailand. He married Laura Sompong on July 28, 1964. He is ninth of 10 siblings; his younger brother is Tong Sompong of Banmi, Thailand.

His children are Derek Sompong, Champaign; Aaron Sompong, Tsukuba, Japan; and Rachel Sompong, Bloomington. He has two grandchildren.

He is a former State Farm employee in the research department. He enjoys gardening and growing his Asian vegetables in summer and walking a mile a day.

Cards may be sent to 1 Gulf Pointe Court, Bloomington, IL 61704.

