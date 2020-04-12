90th birthday for Donn Klingman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Donn W. Klingman of Bloomington, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family gathering at a later date. Friends and family have shared congratulations through cards and email.

He was born April 2, 1930, in Winterset, Iowa. He married Sissi Carlson Klingman on Sept. 14, 1999.

His children are Vicki Collevechio (Tom), LaGrange; Patti Holzer (Mike), Richmond; Kathi O'Dierno (Tony), Mooresville, N.C.; and Billy Klingman (Sharon), Normal. He has 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He retired in 1977 as vice president of sales for Dearborn Chemical Co. He enjoys antiquing, working on his 1880's Italianate home, finding treasures on eBay, and spending time with his family.