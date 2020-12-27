90th birthday for Eilene Young

MINONK — Eilene Young of Minonk will celebrate her 90th birthday with family dinners.

She was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Benson. She married Norman Young on April 23, 1950. He passed away Aug. 1, 2008. Her siblings are Ed (Phyllis) Moritz, Kempton, and Alice (Stan) Ommen, Bloomington.

Her children are Norma Carlson, Chicago; Nancy (Ron) Wilsey, El Paso; and Don Young, El Paso. She has two grandchildren, Rollo (Adriana) Carlson and Troy Carlson, and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Ava and Myla.

She was a bookkeeper at Young Chevrolet in Minonk for 47 years. She enjoys spending time with her family, quilting, and hanging out with her dog, Tena. She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.