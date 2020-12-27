 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
90th birthday for Eilene Young

90th birthday for Eilene Young

{{featured_button_text}}

MINONK — Eilene Young of Minonk will celebrate her 90th birthday with family dinners.

She was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Benson. She married Norman Young on April 23, 1950. He passed away Aug. 1, 2008. Her siblings are Ed (Phyllis) Moritz, Kempton, and Alice (Stan) Ommen, Bloomington.

Her children are Norma Carlson, Chicago; Nancy (Ron) Wilsey, El Paso; and Don Young, El Paso. She has two grandchildren, Rollo (Adriana) Carlson and Troy Carlson, and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Ava and Myla.

She was a bookkeeper at Young Chevrolet in Minonk for 47 years. She enjoys spending time with her family, quilting, and hanging out with her dog, Tena. She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Eilene Young

Young

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
50th for Tom, Deb Davis
Milestones

50th for Tom, Deb Davis

GIBSON CITY — Tom and Deb Davis of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to the East Coast…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News