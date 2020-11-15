 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
90th birthday for Gayle Thomas

90th birthday for Gayle Thomas

{{featured_button_text}}
Gayle Thomas

Thomas

NORMAL — Gayle Thomas of Normal will celebrate his 90th birthday with family dinners with each of his sons and their families.

He was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Chicago. He married Joan Thomas on May 18, 1957. She passed away Jan. 31, 2002. His sister is Shirley (Cor) Hegawald of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

His children are Charles (Tammy) Thomas, Waveland, Indiana; Bruce (Julie) Thomas, Normal; and Roger (Debbie) Thomas, Normal. He has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He retired as a construction manager and is a crossing guard at Glenn Elementary School.

He enjoys following ISU and IWU athletics. He is a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Golden Kiwanis and Young at Heartland. He enjoys taking his dog Lambeau along with him on his daily bike ride on Constitution Trail.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names 11/08/20

Cameron Lee DeVary — 8-pound, 2-ounce son of Allen and Erin DeVary of Bloomington, born Oct. 14, 2020. Sibling: Alexander Allen DeVary, 2. Gra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News