90th birthday for Gayle Thomas

NORMAL — Gayle Thomas of Normal will celebrate his 90th birthday with family dinners with each of his sons and their families.

He was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Chicago. He married Joan Thomas on May 18, 1957. She passed away Jan. 31, 2002. His sister is Shirley (Cor) Hegawald of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

His children are Charles (Tammy) Thomas, Waveland, Indiana; Bruce (Julie) Thomas, Normal; and Roger (Debbie) Thomas, Normal. He has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He retired as a construction manager and is a crossing guard at Glenn Elementary School.

He enjoys following ISU and IWU athletics. He is a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Golden Kiwanis and Young at Heartland. He enjoys taking his dog Lambeau along with him on his daily bike ride on Constitution Trail.