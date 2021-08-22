90th birthday for Gene Hilger

BLOOMINGTON — Gene Hilger of Bloomington will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 22.
Gene was born on August 22, 1931 in El Paso, IL. He retired after 35 years from Rowe Construction.
Terry Lee Casson and Joy Lynn Rathbun, both of Chenoa.
Richard Joseph Wilshusen and Patricia Suzette Price, both of LeRoy.
BLOOMINGTON — Paula and Dan Leifel of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise on the Snake and Columbia Rivers…
BLOOMINGTON — Lee and Sally Rudolph of Bloomington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
BLOOMINGTON — Helen "Hedgie" Joyce Barclay of Bloomington will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, August 28 with a family dinner. …
BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina — Belvadene Jolliff of Black Mountain, NC will celebrate her 100th birthday with a costume parade at 4 p.m. on …
LEROY — Jim and Carol Zeleznik of LeRoy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
BLOOMINGTON — Frank and Barbara Wieting of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower.
Rosalie Helen Stevens — 8-pound, 1-ounce daughter of Sean Li and Jennifer Helen Stevens of Bloomington, born June 24, 2021. Siblings: Jackson …
NORMAL — Jerry and Patricia Radue of Normal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small luncheon with family and friends at Medici.…
