90th birthday for George Van Hoorn

ATLANTA — George P. Van Hoorn of Atlanta will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Hartsburg. He married Audra Bicknell on Dec. 2, 1950. She passed away May 30, 2010. His siblings are Marvin Van Hoorn, Beason, and Junior (Linda) Van Hoorn, Atlanta.

His children are Carolyn (Dave) Lindley, Glenview; Jim Van Hoorn, McLean; Chuck (Debbie) Van Hoorn, Atlanta; Randy Van Hoorn, deceased in 2015; and daughter-in-law, Laura Van Hoorn, Atlanta.

He has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He has been a farmer all of his life and is still helping with the farming. He enjoyed coaching Little League, organizing the McLean Fall Festival parade for decades with his wife, showing cows, bowling, and the years spent with members of the Card Club and the Supper Club.

He served in Germany with Company C of the 40th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division, during the Korean War. He was Mount Hope Township supervisor for 30 years; precinct committeeman for the Republican Party for 30 years; member of the Atlanta Masonic Lodge, receiving his 60-year pin in 2019; member of the Burger-Benedict Legion Post in McLean since 1954; and member of the McLean Methodist Church all of his life.

Cards may be sent to 1120 N. 150 East Road, Atlanta, IL 61723.