90th birthday for John Colliver

WAPELLA — John “Jack” Colliver of Wapella will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.

He was born June 14, 1930, in Missouri, the son of John and Blanche Colliver. He married Laura Jones on June 17, 1951. His brother Harold Colliver is deceased.

His children are Jackie (Bob) Boring, Mike (Karen) Colliver, Tammy (Rich) Doner and Brenda (Dennis) Underwood. He has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He retired from Illinois Department of Transportation in 1993. He enjoys camping, projects around the house and coffee with his buddies. He is a member of the VFW.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 118, Wapella, IL 61777.

