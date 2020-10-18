 Skip to main content
90th birthday for Marilyn Underwood

90th birthday for Marilyn Underwood

Marilyn Underwood

Underwood

CLINTON — Marilyn Underwood of Clinton will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 23, 1930, in Bloomington. She married Charles Underwood. He passed away July 18, 2020.

Her children are Sandra Hamblen, Bloomington, and Katherine Motley, Sandwich. She has seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She retired as cafeteria manager at Wapella School District.

Cards may be sent to 1002 E. Main St., Clinton IL 61727.

