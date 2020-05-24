90th birthday for Robert Nippe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Robert "Bob" Nippe of Normal celebrated his 90th birthday. There will be no family celebration at this time due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. At a future date, the family plans a birthday dinner at his favorite restaurant, Jim's Steakhouse.

He was born May 22, 1930, in Flint, Mich. He married Peggy Nippe on Dec. 17, 1955.

His children are Doug (Laurie) Nippe, Bloomington; Kathryn (Tim) Jeakins, East Greenwich, R.I.; and Jennifer (Carlos) Bras, Normal. He has five grandchildren.

He retired from a career at State Farm in 1992. He enjoys keeping up with friends and family.