90th birthday for Robert Nippe

90th birthday for Robert Nippe

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Nippe

Nippe

NORMAL — Robert "Bob" Nippe of Normal celebrated his 90th birthday. There will be no family celebration at this time due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. At a future date, the family plans a birthday dinner at his favorite restaurant, Jim's Steakhouse.

He was born May 22, 1930, in Flint, Mich. He married Peggy Nippe on Dec. 17, 1955.

His children are Doug (Laurie) Nippe, Bloomington; Kathryn (Tim) Jeakins, East Greenwich, R.I.; and Jennifer (Carlos) Bras, Normal. He has five grandchildren.

He retired from a career at State Farm in 1992. He enjoys keeping up with friends and family.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names 5/17/20

Raelynn Jane Kath — 7-pound, 7-ounce daughter of Brett and Olivia Kath, Danvers, born May 4, 2020. Sibling: Ryker Jon, 4. Grandparents: Jon an…

Shannon-Furler
Milestones

Shannon-Furler

BLOOMINGTON — Patti Shannon and Eric Furler, both of Denver, Colo., formerly of Bloomington, will be married Oct. 30, 2020, at Oak Brook Bath …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News