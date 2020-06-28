90th birthday for Teresa Stark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Teresa Marie Stark of Pontiac wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday with her entire family. Cards and notes from family and friends are welcomed.

She was born July 2, 1930, in Chatsworth. She married Charles Stark on July 1, 1950.

Her children are Gregory (Terri) Stark, Ashkum; Nancy (Michael) Somers, Naperville; Lori (David) Harroun, Bloomington; Patricia (Mark) McDermott, Kempton; Sally (James) Moritz, Piper City; and Jeffrey (Christine) Stark, Pontiac. She has 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She is a homemaker. She has enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and baking yummy pies and angel food birthday cakes for all the grandchildren's birthdays.

She belonged to St. John's Catholic Church, Cullom, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society until the church closed in 2018. She is a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Pontiac Circle No. 122, and a long time member of the Cullom Women's Club.

Cards may be sent to 215 E. Washington, Apt. 610, Pontiac, IL 61764.