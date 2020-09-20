90th birthday for Virginia Winterland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLFAX — Virginia Winterland of Colfax will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in rural Anchor. She married Robert Winterland in January 1951. He passed away in 2018. Her brother Robert Schroeder is deceased.

Her children are Darrell (Caroline) and Keith Winterland, all of Colfax. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She retired from Growmark. She is a member of Lawndale Lutheran Church.

Cards may be sent to 25092 N. 3600 East Road, Colfax, IL 61728.