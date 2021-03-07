 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
92nd birthday for Jeannine Weber

92nd birthday for Jeannine Weber

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Verna "Jeannine" Elbert Weber of Normal will celebrate her 92nd birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 11, 1929, in Bloomington. She married William Joseph Weber on June 9, 1948. Her sisters are Marilyn Elbert Murphy and Wilma Elbert Humphrey.

Her children are Gary (Susie) Weber, David (Barb) Weber, Sherry (Spencer) Wiley, Nancy (Thomas) Leake, Denny (Cheryl) Weber, Ann (David) Leake and Theresa (Paul) Weber. She has 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is a retired farmer's wife, homemaker and mother of seven. She has enjoyed crochet, knitting, horticulture, painting, bird watching, dancing with her husband of 72 years and living in a neighborhood surrounded by friends. She is a member of Epiphany Catholic Church.

Cards may be sent to 1414 B Tamarack Trail, Normal, IL 61761.

Verna Jeannine Weber

Weber

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Lyle, Linda Goltz
Milestones

50th for Lyle, Linda Goltz

GIBSON CITY — Lyle and Linda Goltz of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date due to COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News