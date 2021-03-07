92nd birthday for Jeannine Weber

NORMAL — Verna "Jeannine" Elbert Weber of Normal will celebrate her 92nd birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 11, 1929, in Bloomington. She married William Joseph Weber on June 9, 1948. Her sisters are Marilyn Elbert Murphy and Wilma Elbert Humphrey.

Her children are Gary (Susie) Weber, David (Barb) Weber, Sherry (Spencer) Wiley, Nancy (Thomas) Leake, Denny (Cheryl) Weber, Ann (David) Leake and Theresa (Paul) Weber. She has 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is a retired farmer's wife, homemaker and mother of seven. She has enjoyed crochet, knitting, horticulture, painting, bird watching, dancing with her husband of 72 years and living in a neighborhood surrounded by friends. She is a member of Epiphany Catholic Church.

Cards may be sent to 1414 B Tamarack Trail, Normal, IL 61761.