95th birthday for Edward Carroll

BLOOMINGTON — Edward J. "Ed" Carroll of Bloomington will celebrate his 95th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. June 5 at Hampton Inn & Suites, 320 S. Towanda Ave., Normal.

He was born June 7, 1926, in Bloomington. He married Louise Eads on May 10, 1952. She passed away May 13, 1993. 

His children are Peggy (Mike) Bengson, Scottsdale, Arizona; Teresa (Dave) Wilz, Bakersfield, California; Mark (Diane) Carroll, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Jane Boone, Chandler, Arizona; Daniel Carroll, Steven Carroll and David Carroll, all of Bloomington. He has 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He worked at GE in 1955, then he worked as an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for 25 years, then at State Farm for 13 years. He is retired.

